A man who has given his heart to Trundle and expects nothing in return has received a Local Senior of the Year Award within the Orange electorate.

Seniors across the state have been honoured for their valuable contribution to their communities with a Local Senior of the Year Award as part of this year's NSW Seniors Festival.

Barry Harmer of Trundle is one of two residents in the state electorate of Orange recognised - the other is John Moss of Orange - State Member Phil Donato presenting the pair their awards at an invitational morning tea event last Wednesday, 4 March at the Wentworth Golf Club in the Colour City.

Barry has served on almost every community group in his home town, volunteered at countless events, and provided strong leadership and unwavering dedication to Trundle and the surrounding district.

“It was my very great privilege to recognise and celebrate these two recipients of the Local Senior of the Year Awards, who are doing so much to make our community better every day,” Mr Donato said.

“I sincerely thank Mr John Moss and Mr Barry Harmer for the valuable contribution they’ve both made to the people of the Orange electorate and for leaving a great legacy.”

State Member for Orange Phil Donato, Parkes Shire deputy mayor Marg Applebee, Local Senior of the Year Award recipients Barry Harmer of Trundle and John Moss of Orange, Orange mayor Tony Mileto and Orange deputy mayor Tammy Greenhalgh.

Barry has lived and worked in the Trundle district for his entire life.

As a young man he worked tirelessly as a share farmer before purchasing his own property, where he continued farming until retiring into the town of Trundle.

Barry and his wife June raised five children, and the Harmer family is well known and respected throughout the district.

Barry also completed National Service in the 13th NST Battalion and later in the 6th Mounted Rifles Singleton.

The 90-year-old is currently a patron of the Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Society, appointed in 2022, having been a committee member and steward of produce for more than 60 years.

His generosity, mentoring and commitment have seen the produce section at the Trundle Show grow from strength to strength, always challenging and encouraging competitors both young and old.

The Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy was established for produce competitors in 2017 and Barry has won it every year it has been contested.

He was also the recipient of the May Collier Best Pavilion Exhibit in 2025.

His energy, example and especially his guiding of students in preparing their show entries are a constant inspiration.

Barry's generosity extends to his exceptional garden: He regularly shares his fruit and vegetables, leaving produce at the hardware shop for the community to enjoy.

His willingness to share his knowledge of plants and gardening sets a wonderful example for others to follow.

Throughout the years, Barry has also contributed to many other committees, including the Trundle War Memorial School of Arts Committee, the Trundle RSL Committee, the Trundle Men's Shed, the Trundle Garden Competition, and the Trundle Vintage Tractor and Stationery Engines Committee.

He has volunteered and assisted at Trundle Central School and its Parents and Citizens Committee.

State Member Phil Donato congratulated and thanked Barry Harmer for his valuable contribution to the Trundle community.

Barry is always ready to support any community project, and his knowledge of the district is unmatched.

Events such as the Trundle Bush Tucker Day, Trundle Prostate Cancer Fundraiser, Australia Day celebrations, Trundle Memorial Hall market days, and Remembrance Day are just some that have benefited from Barry's calm demeanour, steady leadership, and expert barbecue skills.

He willingly assists and mentors others in every group he is involved in and is held in the highest regard throughout the community.

Barry was nominated for this award because "he is both a cornerstone of Trundle's history and a vital part of its future," his award nomination said.

"He is a generous, dedicated and humble community member who is always there with a gentle smile and a helping hand. "Through his actions, he inspires us all to be better community members."

The Local Senior of the Year awards are among a range of exciting events that take place across the state during the NSW Seniors Festival, which runs from 2-15 March, and celebrates older people and helps keep them active and engaged with their community.

Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the festival, now in its 68th year was a key initiative in the NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting seniors.

“As part of the festival there are almost 50 NSW Government run and sponsored events happening across the state designed specifically for our older community members,” Minister Harrison said.

“On top of this, there are dozens more events organised by councils and other organisations."