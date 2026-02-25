Country Women’s Association members came from far and wide to Forbes on Sunday 15 February to learn more about how the CWA works.

Oxley Group CWA hosted the NSW CWA FACTS Day.

Robyn Miller, President of Oxley Group welcomed CWA Members from across the region including Murrumbidgee, Macquarie Lachlan, Central West and Far Western CWA Groups travelling from Narromine, Young, Cowra, Dubbo, Canowindra, Peak Hill, Parkes, Condobolin and Forbes.

As more new members come into the association and take up leadership roles at branch and group levels, it is important to give them information which will assist with understanding the CWA guidelines, policies and values underlying the purpose of the association.

As in any large organisation, everything operates more efficiently if everyone is working from the same information and procedures. That is what the FACTS Day was about!

CWA of NSW State President, Tanya Jolly said, “It’s important for members taking on leadership roles to know the policies and procedures of how the CWA does things and the roles, responsibilities and expectations associated with those office bearer positions.”

Mrs Jolly explained the values and core business of the organisation and what she does in her role as president.

Then she discussed in more detail the roles of branch and group presidents and what was expected of them.

Tanya outlined the role of the State Executive Committee, patrons, modern governance, code of conduct, social media policy and role of councillors and delegates.

After a break CWA of NSW State Secretary, Bronwyn Dunstan, spoke about the role of secretary at state, group and branch levels.

Ms Dunstan emphasised, “the importance of maintaining efficient and good communication between branch members, groups and state levels”.

She spoke about requirements of the keeping of minutes and the responsibilities of branch management.

Ruth Cargill, CWA of NSW State Treasurer, then took the microphone to talk all things money, raffles and all the responsibilities this role requires to balance the books and satisfy legalities of this position successfully.

Although it was a long day dealing with lots of detail, the 37 attendees went away with a more informed idea of what it is to be an effective member of the CWA of NSW.

Robyn Miller thanked the CWA of NSW State Executive, Tanya Jolly, Bronwyn Dunstan and Ruth Cargill for giving of their time and knowledge. The attendees were also thanked for making it such a successful event.