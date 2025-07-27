PROBUS

By NEIL GILMOUR

Forbes Probus Club June Meeting guest speaker was Larry Storm.

Born at Temora, schooled at Cootamundra and raised on a farm.

A motor mechanic by trade, with muscle cars being his passion, he has travelled widely overseas working in numerous countries with prestigious companies including Proctor and Gamble Johnson & Johnson and others too numerous to mention through which he visited such locations as The White House, Washington DC.

Although absolutely hating school he has Business Management qualifications, receiving Business Leader of the Year award both local and regional.

Arriving in Forbes in 2002 to manage Pet Chef and later with Tony Cogswell’s grain merchant business, Lachlan Commodities, Larry is currently General Manager of Grain Storage company Hillston Engineering (HE Silos).

Members spent much of the afternoon at Hutcheon & Pearce’s John Deere agency in Angus Clark Drive, Forbes inspecting harvesting machinery equipped with the latest high-tech monitoring appliances.

Manager Ben Nicholson was ably assisted on our tour by Brad Schulze.

A most interesting day on the whole. Thanks to John Gorton for his organisation.