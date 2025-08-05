Time is running out to nominate for the Australian of the Year Awards 2026 and Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey is calling on the Parkes electorate to make sure our outstanding community members are recognised.

“The Federal Electorate of Parkes covers more than 400,000 square kilometres of NSW and includes many hard-working and dedicated people,” he said.

“People are the heart of the Parkes electorate. They are what make our communities such amazing places.

“I would love to see some of those community members recognised for their contributions in the Australian of the Year Awards, and I urge people to nominate those who go above and beyond to make a difference.”

Nominations for the Australian of the Year Awards close at midnight on Thursday, 31 July.

The awards include four categories – Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia’s Local Hero.

You can nominate someone here: https://australianoftheyear.org.au/

Mr Chaffey also encouraged community groups to consider applying for National Australia Day Council funding for an Australia Day event.

Each year the National Australia Day Council offers grants for community groups, government entities and councils to support Australia Day events and encourage community participation.

The Australia Day Community Events Grant Program offers grants of $2000 or $10,000 for events that help communities reflect, respect and celebrate on Australia Day.

Applicants for the $10,000 grant can apply for an additional $5000 if their event includes significant First Nations elements.

The grant program will open on Wednesday, 13 August and close on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Visit australiaday.org.au/grants for more details.