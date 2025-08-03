The Outback Air Race is just weeks away and fundraising for our local team continues.

Forbes pharmacist Jack Buckley is one of three pilots from our area, along with Farmer From Down Under Brad Shephard and Grenfell farmer John Johnson are preparing to wing their way over some of the most remote parts of Australia to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

This year’s event starts in Yulara – near Uluru – and finishing in Canarvon WA, visiting Alice Springs, Daly Waters, Kununurra, Broome and other locations along the way.

Our team hopes to raise a whopping $100,000 to keep these medical services connected to remote parts of our country.

You can follow the team on their travels through Outback Air Race with 3GenPharmers on social media, and donate towards their fundraising total.

You can also get tickets in their raffle with incredible prizes including:

Five hours flying lessons with Forbes Aero Club valued at $1100;

Five nights accommodation for two at South Durras Big 4 Holiday Park valued at $1000;

A Hello World Travel Voucher valued at $500;

A 15 minute flight for four people with Orange Helicopters valued at $500.

Scan the QR code on the phone or look out for Flannery's Pharmacy supporting Jack's efforts.