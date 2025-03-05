Lakeshore Early Learning opened its doors to the community on Saturday and families were eager to come in and see the new childcare centre.

Lakeshore has transformed the site in Bandon Street on a corner many will remember as the Sullivans Supermarket.

It's now a bright and airy early learning centre welcoming children since November 2024, but also unique in its pets.

Visitors had the chance to meet the sheep and goat and carpet pythons and the centre also has friendly cockatiels and a pet turtle.