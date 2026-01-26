Forbes High School captain and emerging leader Chloe Little has been named our Young Citizen of the Year.

Chloe is a member of the Forbes Youth Action team, where she has quickly become an essential and highly respected member demonstrating reliability, commitment and a genuine desire to contribute.

Since joining, she has taken on a natural mentoring role, offering guidance and support to younger participants and helping them build confidence and skills within the group.

Her leadership is evident through her willingness to step up for key responsibilities, including being nominated as the emcee for the Teddy Bears Picnic.

She has also represented the Youth Action Team at the Tidy Towns Awards and completed First Aid training, showing her dedication to personal growth and community safety.

Chloe’s combination of leadership, mentorship and initiative makes her an inspiring role model for young people across Forbes.

Chloe thanked her family and Forbes Shire Council.

"It is an honour to receive this award," she said.

"To everyone who has encouraged and supported me so far - thank you, I truly appreciate you.

"To Forbes High School and Forbes Youth Action Team, thank you for giving me incredible opportunities to grow my leadership skills and better our community."