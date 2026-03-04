Development applications totalling more than $2.8 million were lodged with Forbes Shire Council in December and January.

Two new dwellings, two land subdivisions, sheds and swimming pools were on the list of developments reported to Forbes Shire Council's February meeting.

It brings the value of development applications to more than $17.6 million lodged with Forbes Shire Council for this financial year.

Council has so far received 77 development applications since 1 July 2025, with an additional $15.565million of non-DA related development.

Applications in 2024 / 2025 were the highest in five years, with $69,778 million in development applications lodged with the council in the financial year and $22.948 million in non-DA expenditure.