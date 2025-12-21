Forbes Shire Council has farewelled Director of Engineering Richard Jane, paying tribute to his service through a time of significant development for the shire.

At the last council meeting councillors acknowledged Mr Jane's outstanding service and contribution to projects that will serve our community for generations to come.

"Your commitment has been instrumental during a period of unprecedented growth for our shire," Mayor Phyllis Miller said.

"In your time we have seen major infrastructure planning and development take shape such as Goldridge Estate, Central West Industrial Park, water infrastructure, major road improvements and of course betterment."

The mayor acknowledged some of the projects were certainly new to this council and had presented complex engineering challenges.

Mr Jane paid tribute to council's staff in the progress.

"It’s difficult to take credit for anything specific because we are such a good team," he said.

He added it had been a privilege to serve the community as acting general manager during a difficult time, with the loss of general manager Steve Loane OAM.

"Your steady hand during times of change has made a real difference, especially in your role as acting general manager," Mayor Miller said.

"On behalf of the community and council, thank you for your efforts and the great legacy you leave behind.

"We wish you all the best to enjoy well earnt rest and time with your beautiful wife and family."