Council is in the midst of millions of dollars of roadworks, with $2.7million worth of heavy patching on State roads highlighted in the most recent report to Forbes Shire councillors.

Forbes Shire Council completes work on state roads for the NSW Government, and started this year’s program on the Lachlan Valley Way, including the Camp Street and Reymond Street sections, in late January.

They’ll also be working on the Henry Parkes Way, Escort Way and Newell Highway over about a six-week period.

In total, the council expects to complete 172,176 square metres of patching on the Newell Highway at a cost of $1.2 million.

Teams have also been working through the resealing program on local urban streets.

Sites were selected based on pavement condition and renewal priorities for the current financial year, the report to councillors’ February meeting said, with heavy patching and pothole repair works completed first.

The program included Stonham Street, Scrivener Street, Farrand Street, Lawler Street, Battye Street, Renfree Street, Abbott Street, Golf Club Driveway, Oxford Street, Regent Street, William Street, Victoria Lane, Harold Street, Vandenberg Lane, Blackett Street, Jones Place, Jones Street, Farrand Lane and Little Underwood Street.

All completed streets are also scheduled for new linemarking this week.

On the shire’s rural roads, the council has delivered about 23.92 kilometres of gravel resheeting across the unsealed road network.

Resheeting works have now been completed on Slimbridge Road, Gap Road, Palazzis Lane, Crottys Lane, School Road, Mackeys Creek Road and Carrawondool Road.

Websters Road was the final remaining site scheduled for completion in February.