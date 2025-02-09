Corinella student Alex Caban has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to live and study at the esteemed St Andrew's College within the University of Sydney in 2025.

Alex Caban will study Bachelor of Engineering Honours (Aeronautical Engineering) at the University of Sydney after graduating from Kinross Wolaroi School in 2024.

The scholarship is one of just 40 awarded this year and is granted to exceptional students from rural and regional communities across Australia.

Alex aspires to become an aerospace engineer working in the international space industry.

"I feel privileged and grateful to be provided support to attend St Andrew’s College," he said.

"It will allow me to attend one the Australia’s best universities and residential college, and grant me the opportunity to achieve my academic and career goals.”

An appealing part of St Andrews was the performing arts community, where he expects he'll spend a large amount of time performing and practicing music.

Alex said living in a rural community taught him the value of resilience and hard work.

"My message to my community is to always work hard to achieve your goals even if they do seem unattainable due to our isolation," he said.

"Everything is achievable if you give it a go.”

The scholarship will provide support for Mr Caban’s college expenses, encompassing accommodation, meals, and academic assistance.

“Alex Caban is a worthy recipient of a prestigious Scholarship at St Andrew’s College for 2025 and we look forward to him making a substantial contribution to the academic, sporting, artistic and cultural life of our college in the years to come,” St Andrew’s College Principal, Dr Daniel Tyler said.

“St Andrew’s recognises the unique challenges faced by many rural and regional students in accessing higher education, and our scholarships are strategically designed to ease these challenges and provide much-needed financial support.

"These scholarships open doors to education for exceptional students from various backgrounds and also enrich our college community with their unique perspectives and talents."

St Andrew’s College is renowned for its extensive scholarship program, offering up to $2.2 million in scholarships annually, the most significant program of any Australian residential college per capita.

St Andrew’s College has been a residential college within the University of Sydney since 1867 and is today home to more than 380 male and female undergraduates, postgraduates and resident fellows.