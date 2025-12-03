In exciting news Forbes Public School has been selected as a finalist for the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards Most Outstanding School.

The school won NSW NSW Most Outstanding School in the 2025 Tennis NSW State Awards.

Three schools were selected as national finalists across primary and secondary, public, independent and Catholic sectors: Forbes Public School (NSW); Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT); and Maitland Lutheran School (SA).

The school has been invited to send two guests (Mr and Mrs Skinner) to the awards night in Melbourne on Monday 8 December 2025.

In 2025 FPS continued to offer free tennis lessons to all students through a partnership with Sporting Schools and the Premier’s Sporting Challenge.

In term 2 professional tennis coach Peter Clifton and Tiffany Skinner provided infants students hour-long clinics and in Term 4 primary students received lessons.

Sporting Schools is an Australian Government initiative aimed at increasing children’s participation in sport and connecting them with local community sporting opportunities.

The program aligns with the Play Well Sport Participation Strategy, particularly Priority Area 2, which focuses on embedding a culture of sport in and around schools to foster lifelong engagement.

Mr Clifton reported that these tennis programs had a measurable impact on local community involvement.

Since their introduction, holiday camp participation has increased by 10 per cent.

Of the 66 children enrolled in private lessons, more than half come from FPS, highlighting the program’s success in fostering school-to-club pathways.

Parents and carers can support their children's skills beyond school by encouraging them to attend tennis camps and have lessons.

To book in please contact Peter on 0403 335 205 or go to his Facebook page (Peter Cliftons Coaching).

FPS fosters a vibrant tennis culture through dedicated staff, student engagement, and strong community partnerships.