The Forbes community is invited to celebrate Reading Downtown Day on Monday 24 November at the Forbes Town Hall, with a special live performance of Mr Huff.

Brought to life by Meerkat Productions, Mr Huff is an award-winning children’s book about the clouds and the sunshine in each of our lives.

Through music, movement and storytelling, children will discover positive coping skills and practical wellbeing strategies.

This special event is a partnership between Forbes Shire Council, Forbes North Schools as Community Centres (SaCC) and Forbes Birth to Kinder, bringing the community together to celebrate literacy, learning and wellbeing.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said it’s wonderful to see local partnerships supporting fun and meaningful events for families.

“Reading Downtown Day is such a special event because it inspires children to discover the joy of reading," Mayor Miller said.

"It’s so wonderful to be able to do something different this year for the community that’s interactive and fun,” Mayor Miller said.

Hosted annually, Reading Downtown Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of reading to children from a very young age.

This year marks the 21st year of the event in Forbes.

Forbes North Schools SaCC committee member, Maree Yapp, said the group is proud to be celebrating over two decades of encouraging early literacy.

“It’s amazing to see how the event continues to grow,” Mrs Yapp said.

“Reading Downtown Day is all about showing families how powerful reading with children can be.

"It builds connection, confidence and a lifelong love of learning.”

This free, family-friendly event is perfect for little ones, parents, carers, and anyone who loves a good story!