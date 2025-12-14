Eugowra children had the thrill of meeting an Olympian when dual-sport legend Alex Croak visited.

Competing in gymnastics and diving, Alex is one of just 13 Australians to compete in more than one sport at the Olympic Games - and the first Australian woman to win gold in two sports at the Commonwealth Games.

She shared her journey to becoming an Olympian - in two sports - with the students at Eugowra.

Videos and photos of the Olympics and her career highlights were part of a presentation Alex shared a presentation with students.

Students then had question time, and they had prepared questions for prior to her visit after learning about Alex and her achievements.

Alex allowed the children to hold three of her medals - which was certainly a highlight for students. Even meeting an Olympian in real life was a highlight for students.

Alex started gymnastics when she was just four and represented Australia in the individual all-around and team competitions at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

In 2002, she medalled at the Commonwealth Games winning gold in the team event and silver on the beam.

In 2006, Alex became the first woman to compete at consecutive Commonwealth Games in different sports when she competed in diving in 2006, where she won a silver medal.

She then competed in the 10m platform diving at the Beijing Olympic Games and reached the semi final.

At the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Alex won the 10m synchronised platform with Melissa Wu, making Croak the first Australian woman to win gold in two separate Commonwealth Games sports.

What a thrill for students to meet Alex and learn from her experiences.