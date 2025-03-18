Year 12 Red Bend Catholic College student Charlie Spry will be making his way to Brisbane this July to compete at the National World Skills Championships.

Charlie will be representing the NSW VETiS team in primary industries after placing second overall in the state from Regional Championships.

Red Bend held one of four Regional Championships in NSW last November where Charlie won with a score of 94.5 out of 100.

He was beaten by only half a point by Yanco Agricultural High School primary industries student to claim second in the state.

The regional competition saw students tested on tractor operations, animal handling, fencing and theory components.

"I didn't expect to place place second at all," Charlie said.

"It was pretty cool, I was pretty excited when I found out."

At Nationals Charlie will be tested on the practical and written components of primary industries again.

From farm fencing, working with livestock, associated husbandry activities, operating tractors, machinery maintenance and hooking up implements Charlie will be tested on many practical opponents of the subject.

"I will prepare for Nationals at school by going over all the practical elements and then doing some of the theory as well," he said.

"I'm looking forward to going up to Brisbane, it should be fun and I know a few other people who are going up as well so it will be good to meet them there."

Charlie is working towards a Certificate ll in Agriculture as part of his primary industries subject and took part in work placement at Forbes Livestock Agency which he said has been really good experience developing his stock handling skills and knowledge.

Red Bed Agriculture teacher Mrs Laura Tandy was a judge at both the Red Bed regional competition as well as the regional competition held at Yanco.

"The kids showed amazing skills in all areas and there's obviously a theory component that goes with the skills part of it so it can be a very small thing that separates them," Mrs Tandy said.

Charlie's primary industries teacher is none other than Mr Col Hawthorn who in 2023 was named the western region's VET agriculture trainer of the year.

Mr Hawthorn has been the teacher of many Red Bend students who have advanced to the National World Skills Championships who have resulted in winning a medal.

Charlie has also been taught by Mrs Tandy for primary industries.

"Because we're such a great team here at the college we all work together to help one another," Mrs Tandy said.

"We take the classes down after school and a few lunch times to get prepared and ready, to brush up some skills and little reminders of how to do things.

"We are so excited that Charlie has been selected to go to Brisbane, it's such an honour."