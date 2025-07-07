The Rotary Driving Simulator Program is designed to alert young drivers to the potential impacts of driving while impaired or distracted.

The simulator was recently used at Forbes High School and Tullamore Central School by around 30 students.

And in early June the simulator visited Trundle Central School.

Where schools approve, participants are encouraged to bring their mobile phones and use them for the distraction module.

Parkes Rotary Club representative Ken Engsmyr said most require little prompting to act out what can happen when a young driver has young passengers aboard with mobile phones: selfies, loud music, social media.

"Those things can create energy and laughter, and they spike danger," he said.

A simulator roleplay makes it abundantly clear that neither young nor older drivers can do two things at once: that is pay full attention to the road and interact with a phone.

It's for this reason Rotary has obtained the simulator to help best educate and build the skills of young drivers ahead of them gaining their driver's licence.

The simulator program is managed by the Rotary Club of Parkes and Neighbourhood Central.