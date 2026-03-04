Forbes Shire Council is inviting the community to learn more about the new draft flood risk management plan and study.

The plan is now on exhibition for feedback, with a community workshop at 5.30pm on Tuesday, 10 March at the Vandenberg Hotel.

The study and plan are informed by an updated flood study and damages assessment prepared by consultants Lyall and Associates under the guidance of a flood risk management committee including Forbes Shire Council, the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the NSW State Emergency Service and community representatives.

The council will present the plan and outline nine proposed measures to reduce flood risk and strengthen community resilience.

These measures focus on key areas such as land use planning, emergency preparedness, infrastructure improvements and community awareness.

The study maps flooding and for the first time models the impact of mature crops on flood water in Forbes, one of the further proposals in the plan looks at the need for new gauges.

The study found there is merit in updating the flood intelligence for Forbes based on the current set of gauge data; as well as installing one or more new gauges upstream.

Forbes has several days’ advance warning of floodwater, but community consultation showed people wanted improvements to the warning and response procedures.

“One of the reasons is thought to be a variability that is experienced in parts of Forbes for floods of similar magnitude,” the study says.

“Based on the findings of the above assessment, a recommendation to undertake a formal review of the existing flood warning system at Forbes (a mandatory requirement of DCCEEW before seeking funding for additional measures) and the installation of new telemetered stream gauges on both the Lachlan River and the Southern Cross Breakout has been included,” the report says.

Another proposal is about keeping town connected: the study also puts forward options for improving and raising roads to keep Forbes connected – rather than being split into islands – during flooding.

Preferred options include providing a level of flood immunity equivalent to the November 2022 flood where Grenfell Street crosses the Battye Street floodway, noting that the installation of temporary flood protection works adjacent to each bridge approach may facilitate access to the elevated crossing during larger flood events; and providing a linkage between the CDB and South Forbes that has the same level of flood immunity as the Newell Highway crossing of Lake Forbes.

Community workshop:

Vandenberg Hotel, 5.30pm on Tuesday, 10 March.

Submissions on the flood plan are due 31 March 2026 via:

Email forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au;

Post Forbes Shire Council, PO Box 333 Forbes NSW 2871

In person at Council Office 2 Court St Forbes NSW 2871.