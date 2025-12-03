ROTARY IPOMOEA CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

Friday 5 to Sunday 7 December

The Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival weekend has arrived!

Members of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea extend an annual invitation to make and decorate a Christmas tree, nativity or wreath and exhibit it at the 13th annual Christmas Tree Festival. Exhibits can be from recycled materials, sewn, welded, nailed or glued.

The results transform Forbes Town Hall into a Christmas wonderland and this year looks to have record entries.

This year the doors open for viewing 1pm on Friday 5 December, from 9am to 5pm Saturday 6 December and 9am to 2pm on Sunday, 7 December.

It’s just $5 per adult to come in and enjoy the display, entry is free for children primary school age and younger. It’s $1 per vote to cast your vote in the people’s choice awards. All proceeds support Havannah House. Cash and card facilities available. Contact 0439 708 456 to register your entry or if you have questions.

TULLAMORE CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Saturday, 6 December

At the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club from 3.30-8pm finish your Christmas shopping at the Tullamore Christmas Markets. Come along for an evening full of festive fun with over 20 market stalls including local produce, giftware and handmade goods, food stalls, clothing and kids activities and craft. You will also have the opportunity to get your annual Santa photos done but spots are limited so make sure to book before they're gone via bit.ly/tullamoresantaphotos. Come and enjoy what's on offer in the heart of Tullamore.

WIN A SUZUKI SWIFT

Sunday, 7 December

A lucky member is going to win a Suzuki Swift at Club Forbes! Members have been getting their tickets to be part of this grand final night since July and it's here, with the major draw to take place from 9pm on Sunday, 7 December.

Competition details online at www.clubforbes.com.au/shows/suzuki-swift-promotion

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

Friday, 12 December

It's Christmas time and with market stalls, late-night shopping and food vans this is a night you can plan to get some local shopping done while the family has fun. There'll be entertainment, rides and games through Templar and Rankin streets for a great evening out.

CAROLS

Saturday, 13 December

Save the date for carols in the park! The evening promises to be a magical community event filled with music and festive cheer.

Live entertainment and a visit from Santa will begin from 7pm, followed by the community carols commencing at 8pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or picnic rug and settle in for an evening under the stars.

A barbecue and drinks will be available to purchase.

CAROLS BY THE CREEK

Saturday, 13 December

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Eugowra with the return of Carols By the Creek at the park. Join the community for carols and a visit from Santa. The winners of the Christmas lights competition will be announced too!

GOOLOOGONG PARK MARKETS

Sunday, 14 December

Head to Gooloogong for an amazing morning out with markets, food and beverage stalls from 9am to 1pm. Enjoy the food, find a Christmas gift, and enjoy your day. Organisers do advise you bring cash as the service for eftpos can be patchy.

CAROLS AT BOGAN GATE

Sunday, 14 December

Join in the Christmas spirit at Bogan Gate with carols at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7pm. Music by Forbes Town Band with Sister Kathleen. A light supper will be provided but please bring your own water bottle. There will be a collection for the Christmas Bowl Appeal.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH

Thursday, 25 December

Havannah House is hosting its Christmas day lunch again, and extending the information to community members. Lunch will be at Town Hall at midday. For information, to RSVP and / or to book transport please contact Havannah House on 02 6852 1366, by emailing havannahhouse@gmail.com or through facebook messenger.

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. Enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 January

It's that time of year again and we all know what that means. Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin' good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival. The amazing Forbes street breakfast is on Friday, 9 January, so don your dancing shoes and head to Templar Street from 7am to 11am.

