Let the festive fun begin!

Evolution Mining presents the Forbes Christmas Carnival, which will open to the public at 5pm on Friday, December 13.

Forbes Business Chamber is pleased to bring the carnival festivities to the community and hope that lots of people will join in and celebrate.

There'll be market stalls, giant games, bungee trampolines, jumping castles, tea cup merry-go-round, arts and craft activities and the Forbes Youth Action Team fun zone.

There'll also be plenty of food options with local businesses open as well as food vans to be dotted around the site.

The Forbes Business Chamber hosts this event each year as a thank you to our community for shopping and supporting locally and they’re looking forward to seeing the community come together for the evening again.

“Forbes and the surrounding villages are well and truly due for a fabulous Christmas celebration,” the chamber's vice president Grace Quirk said.

“The Forbes Christmas Promotion and Carnival are about giving back to the community and promoting our local businesses.

“There will be so much to see and do such as face painting, free balloon hand outs and even a visit from Mr and Mrs Claus.”

Of course, this event could not go ahead without the sponsorship of Evolution Mining and local businesses as well the support of local community with local groups involved in the entertainment and activities.

The carnival will be located in the central business area of Templar Street, Rankin and Battye streets.

The committee ask that vehicles are removed from the site no later than 12 noon on December 13 for the street closures to take place prior to set up beginning.

Entertainment and music are on the stage located at the junction of the two streets.

The Forbes Business Chamber thanks those who have offered to assist and those who are participating.

Many businesses have been very generous with time and funds and have worked tirelessly to get the Christmas spirit alive and well in Forbes.

Don’t forget to keep clicking on the QR every time you make a purchase at a participating business in the Find it in AMAZING Forbes promotion to be in the draw to win a share in $20,000 in Why Leave Town cards between now and December 24.

Remember store owners can offer you a manual option to enter the draws if you need it, just ask.

The colourful Find It In Forbes Christmas tree will be displayed out the front of participating stores: Achesons Mitre 10,

Allure on Main, Blush Organic, Cahills Footwear, Club Forbes, Euphoria Road, Flannery’s Pharmacy, Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Shire Council, Grace’s Hair Studio on Templar, Gunns Menswear, Jessica’s Essential Beauty, KK's Beauty Bar, Knights Cranes, Life Pharmacy, Little Extras Lifestyle, Loomzy, MD Steel, News on Rankin, Robbs Jewellers, Steele Technology, Terry Bros, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One, Undercover Sleepwear, Walkers AGnVET and Bernardi's.