Get ready to celebrate the festive season at the annual Forbes Carols by Candlelight on Saturday 13 December 2025 at Victoria Park.

The evening promises to be a magical community event filled with music and festive cheer.

Live entertainment and a visit from Santa will begin from 7pm, followed by the community carols commencing at 8pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or picnic rug and settle in for an evening under the stars.

A barbecue and drinks will be available to purchase.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM described Carols by Candlelight as one of the main highlights of the community's festive calendar.

"It’s a night for families, friends, and the whole community to come together, sing, and celebrate the spirit of Christmas under the stars," Mayor Miller said.

This much-loved event is proudly hosted in partnership between Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes Town Band, promising a magical evening for locals and visitors.