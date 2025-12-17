CATTLE SALE

Monday, 15 December

Yarding 1245 (down 2281)

The last sale for 2025 saw numbers drop to just 1245 head. Quality was reduced from the previous sales with a large percentage of secondary bred cattle penned along with the few better types.

Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market. Yearling steers slipped 10c to sell from 417 to 500c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

Lightweights reached 535c/kg. The heifer portion was firm to easier with those to feed selling from 380 to 456c/kg.

Processors paid from 380c to 470c/kg. There was too few heavy steers to quote.

Cows slipped 12 to 16c/kg with heavy finished cows from 372 to 385c/kg. Plainer types sold from 330 to 375c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 420c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 16 December

Yarding 30,150 (down 4450)

The final sale for 2025 saw numbers decline to 30,150 head.

Lamb numbers lifted to 22,050 and quality was similar to that of previous sales with a limited selection of well finished lambs along with the plainer drier types.

Not all of the usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to stronger market.

A limited selection of new season lambs sold from $245 to $283/head. Old lambs sold from $221 to $283/head.

Heavyweight lambs to 26kg received from $280 to $310/head.

Extra heavyweights lifted $8 to sell from $308 to $376/head. Carcase prices averaged from 1005 to 1150c/kg.

Mutton numbers lifted to 8100 head and quality was very mixed. Prices were firm to slightly better with merino ewes selling from $170 to $270/head.

Crossbreds received from $176 to $248 with Dorpers ranging from $165 to $238/head. Merino wethers sold from $167 to $254/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 12 December

Yarding 542 (up 4)

A light yarding of sows saw prices firm on last sale. Bacon was also in short supply, prices slipped $10-$20 per head. Pork numbers increased this sale but prices slipped $20 - $30 per head. Sucker numbers were similar to last sale and prices also slipped $5 - $10 per head, mainly on the lighter types.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK