CATTLE SALE

Monday, 9 March

Yarding 1632 (up 63)

Numbers lifted slightly this sale with agents yarding 1632 head.

Quality was fair with some excellent runs of well bred and presented cattle offered along with secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Yearling steers lifted 8 to 12c/kg.

Middle and heavyweights to feed sold from 475 to 536c/kg.

Finished types to processors received from 430 to 492c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 10 to 12c better with those to feed selling from 425 to 485c/kg.

Better finished types to processors ranged from 450 to 475c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks reached 485c/kg.

Grown heifers sold from 416 to 470c/kg. Cows held steady with heavy finished cows from 375 to 405c/kg.

Plainer types ranged from 355 to 379c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 412c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 10 March

Yarding 37,500 (up 8500)

Numbers jumped this sale other agents yarding 37,500 head. There was 27,700 lambs penned and quality was fair.

There was some excellent lines of grain assisted heavy lambs available along with the plainer types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Lightweights lambs to feed and restockers sold from $190 to $268/head.

Trade weight lambs were $6 to $8 better with 20-24kg selling from $247 to $309/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg sold from $293 to $329/head.

Export lambs were $5 better to range in price from $314 to $410/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1066 to 1242c/kg. The best heavy hoggets reached $290/head.

There was 9800 mutton yarded and quality was reduced slightly from previous sales with a larger percentage of plainer sheep along with the better types.

Prices continue to be very strong with Merino ewes selling from $182 to $305/head.

Crossbreds received from $182 to $309/head. Dorper ewes ranged from $176 to $288/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 6 March

Yarding 289 (down 4)

A much larger number of sows saw increased buyer competition and prices improved 20-30c/kg.

Boars remained firm. Bacon numbers lifted this week $5-$10 per head.

A much smaller offering of pork saw prices drop $20-$30 per head.

Suckers again made up the majority of the market with one buyer absent, saw prices again slip $10-$15 per head.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK