Forbes’ Libby Coles is one of three Young Women who will represent our zone at Sydney Royal Easter Show after judging hosted in Eugowra.

Libby, along with with Clair Stiff representing Wellington and Eva Price representing Blayney, was selected from 21 Young Women from a vast zone reaching from Bathurst to Bourke, Coonamble to Harden-Murrumburrah.

Our local 2025 Show Young Woman spoke about her passion for healthcare and her involvement in our local show when she took the stage at Saturday night's gala dinner, which formed part of the judging process to find representatives for our zone.

Eugowra’s new community centre on the showground was beautifully decorated for the gala dinner, with 21 Young Women, their families, friends and show societies in attendance along with dignitaries.

Eugowra Show President Sean Haynes said it was wonderful to see so many people gathered in the beautiful community hall, built since the 2022 flood event.

“I hope you’ve already experienced and continue to experience the very heart of our community: our resilience, our determination, our community spirit and our gratitude and generosity welcoming visitors warmly and sharing our town with openness and heart,” he said, welcoming visitors.

He said hosting the judging was about more than bringing people together for a wonderful night, it was an opportunity to reflect the extraordinary support that has been shown to Eugowra in the past few years.

“Over the last three years Eugowra and its residents have experienced incredible support, generosity, and encouragement in rebuilding our community,” he said.

“Many of the people who are here tonight have played a part in that journey.

“This event has allowed us to show how we have responded, with strength, unity, and determination, and how truly grateful we are for your support.”

Many community members were involved in the even in some way – from children who made a display about the local show to those opened their homes to Young Women on the day as well as all those who brought it together.

Many local businesses also came on board to sponsor the event and donate prizes.

The gala dinner was only one of the considerations for judges Karen Bailey from The Land, Phil Lemieux from PSC Insurance, and Jody Nelson-Gleeson, Vice President AgShows NSW. however, they had already conducted a full day of interviews.