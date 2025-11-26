After a record breaking $165,000 result in 2024, the first box of cherries of the 2025 season will be auctioned off this Saturday, 29 November 2025 at the annual Cherry Ball hosted by the Sydney Markets Foundation.

Proceeds of this highly anticipated event will go to charity partner, Little Wings, raising funds to help regional families access medical care in the city.

Now celebrating its 44th year, the iconic cherry auction has become a staple of Sydney’s summer produce calendar, with the event having raised more than $2 million for Australian charities.

Funding from last year’s $165,000 winning box of cherries enabled Little Wings to run two additional missions per week, double the number of Medical Wings clinics in New South Wales, and expand its reach to families in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.

For Mitch and Nikki Doyle and their family from Forbes, the service is life-changing.

Leo, who has just turned nine, has code rod dystrophy which is causing his sight to deteriorate.

Related testing, checkups and assessments have had the family back and forth to Sydney and Nikki says Little Wings makes it all possible.

It's a long trip to the specialists by car and that's tough on everyone, especially as Mitch and Nikki manage farming, full-time teaching and their three children's commitments.

Transport by Little Wings shortens the journey considerably, taking the pressure off and giving the family more time together, especially knowing that Leo will need that medical support in the long term.

"We're probably going to be friends for a lot longer than most people because our condition doesn't go away," Nikki said.

2025 has been a record year for Little Wings, supporting 5,110 children across Australia and completing 2,385 missions, powered by a dedicated volunteer network of 98 people - including volunteer pilots who collectively donated more than 30,000 hours of their time.

Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said the support had enabled the organisation to expand its reach and say 'yes' to helping more families than ever.

"Since last year’s auction, we’ve seen record numbers; from volunteer assistance to missions completed. This year, we’re continuing to grow our services, including outreach clinics, preventative health initiatives, and hands-on support that keeps families close to the medical care they need,” Clare said.

The highly anticipated auction marks the beginning of stonefruit season and takes place during the annual Cherry Ball, bringing together the independent Australian fresh produce industry including Proud Partner, Sydney Markets, Gold Sponsor Toyota Material Handling Australia, Silver Sponsor Fresh Produce Group and Bronze Sponsors Perfection Fresh and Ray White Elevate Group.

Guests will enjoy entertainment, fundraising opportunities, and the hotly contested crowning of the new Cherry King or Cherry Queen.

The coveted box of cherries in 2024 was selected from the Warby Ranges in North East Victoria and was auctioned to cherry royalty Talal and Joanne Khanafer of Trims Fresh Merrylands (NSW).

CEO of the Sydney Markets Foundation Meegan George said the evening was about showing what the industry and community can achieve together.

"Every dollar raised goes directly to keeping children in regional and rural areas connected to lifesaving care, and that’s something our growers, wholesalers, and partners are deeply proud to support,” Ms George said.

“The Cherry Auction is one of the most treasured traditions on the Sydney Markets calendar – a moment where the joy of the first taste of cherries meets the generosity of our community.

"We’re proud to support Little Wings as they expand their vital services to even more families across Australia.

"Each year, the passion and commitment from our growers, wholesalers, retailers, and supporters makes an incredible difference, proving once again that together, we can turn the simple cherry into something life-changing."