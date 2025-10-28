Catholic Healthcare has officially commenced the next stage of development at Jemalong Retirement Village in Forbes, celebrating with a turning of the sod ceremony with staff, 25 residents and members of the Forbes community in attendance.

This milestone marks the start of construction of a vibrant new community centre and seven additional villas, bringing the

total number of retirement living villas to 27.

The new community centre, set for completion in the first half of 2026, will become the heart of the village, offering residents a modern kitchen, activity space, and terrace for social gatherings and connection.

The retirement living village at JRV opened five years ago with 20 villas.

With only a few villas left for sale, this expansion responds to strong local demand, enabling more retirees to remain close to friends, family, and the Forbes community.

Catholic Healthcare CEO Josh McFarlane emphasised the organisation’s commitment to the evolving needs of this retirement community.

"Jemalong Retirement Village is about fostering independence, inclusion, wellbeing and a deep sense of belonging," he said.

"As we mark the beginning of this new stage, we’re not only recognising construction progress.

"We are celebrating this thriving retirement community."

For more information or to register your interest, email: retire@chcs.com.au