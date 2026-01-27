CanAssist president John Schrader has been named Forbes’ Citizen of the Year, recognised for his long-standing contribution to the community and his commitment to supporting others.

The announcement was made at a gala dinner on Sunday, 25 January, when Forbes Town Hall filled with nominees, family members and supporters to celebrate this year’s Australia Day award recipients across the Citizen, Young Citizen and Senior Citizen categories.

Welcoming guests, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the 15 nominees reflected a caring, connected community.

“Their stories remind us of just how much kindness, effort, and passion is in our backyard here in Forbes,” Mayor Miller said.

“All of you have contributed to the fabric of life in our town of Forbes.

“Whether it’s through volunteering, sporting achievement, community initiatives, work in the community, cultural contributions or everyday acts of generosity our nominees show what it is truly to be a part of a connected and caring Forbes community.”

Mayor Miller congratulated and thanked every nominee for their dedication and the difference they make across the shire.

Speaking the following day, John said he was still coming to terms with being named Citizen of the Year, both honoured and humbled by the recognition.

In his current role as president of CanAssist, he is constantly reminded of the generosity of the Forbes community, and he was quick to acknowledge the contributions of fellow nominees and volunteers who work quietly behind the scenes to support others.

John moved to the district as a young child when his parents settled on a soldier settlement block near Wirrinya, where he enjoyed what he describes as “an absolutely brilliant childhood".

Those early years laid the foundations for a lifetime of involvement in local organisations and community life.

Raising a family with his wife Maree, John’s connections continued to grow, with involvement spanning school P and C committees, sporting clubs, community halls and local producer groups.

“You just did that,” he reflected. “In a small community everyone got involved.”

Our Citizen of the Year nominees Greg Ridge, John Schrader, Paul Findley, Shane Wode and Kristen Apsey with Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance, Mayor Phyllis Miller, Cr Michele Herbert, Cr Marg Duggan, and our Australia Day ambassador Cheryl Koenig.

As their sons grew up playing sport, John became involved with both junior and senior rugby league, before later contributing to the annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards, helping celebrate the achievements of local athletes.

His interest in motorbikes also led him to become involved in charity poker runs and fundraising rides.

“I just think it’s something everyone should have a go at – being involved in community organisations,” John said.

“Grassroots Australia survives on volunteers and we are in danger of losing some of these organisations because of a lack of volunteers.”

Getting involved not only keeps these organisations, clubs and activities thriving for future generations, it enriches your own life – even if it does get busy at times.

“You meet a lot of good people, many of whom become life-long friends,” John said.

“It’s all positive as far as I’m concerned.

“You don’t have to be up the front of the room, you can be at the back of the room if you want to, just be involved.”

John’s involvement with CanAssist began after his own cancer treatment, after conversations with others in oncology waiting rooms highlighted the practical support the organisation provided.

He joined the local branch around 2014–2015, initially expecting to take a low-key role.

He later stepped into the presidency following the retirement of long-serving volunteer Kerry Dunstan.

“They are a magnificent bunch of people,” John said of the Forbes CanAssist branch.

The organisation includes many long-term volunteers, including Senior Citizen of the Year Maureen Field, who is in her 26th year as treasurer, along with several members who have served for more than two decades.

This year marks CanAssist’s 70th anniversary, a milestone that reflects decades of community fundraising and support.

Local historian Rex Barton has recently compiled the organisation’s history, highlighting the collective effort that has ensured assistance is available for those undergoing cancer treatment. The Advocate looks forward to sharing that story in an upcoming edition.

“We couldn’t provide the financial assistance we do if it wasn’t for the absolutely fantastic support we get from the community of Forbes,” John said.

“I liken CanAssist to a conduit: the money’s given to us on the left hand side and then we give that money out the right hand side to those who need it.

“It’s amazing, the Forbes community is absolutely amazing.”

Less widely known is that many CanAssist volunteers, including John, are cancer survivors themselves.

“When you get a diagnosis like that it’s very daunting,” he said.

“We often find that when people first approach us … and they realise that a lot of us have been in a similar situation, they’re quite happy to just sit and talk and ask questions for a little while.”