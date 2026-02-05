Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) is thrilled to be welcoming indigenous Chef Mindy Woods to four events on Saturday, 21 February.

We are thrilled to welcome Mindy to the first Forbes Crop Swap event.

We are pleased to be working with the Forbes Riverside Garden to share Crop Swapping in Forbes.

We would love crop swappers to register so that we can keep you up to date with upcoming swaps and events. You can register at form.jotform.com/260328090303851

We will then be heading on to Trundle to the From Country to Community – A Morning of Food, Stories and Connection event at the Trundle Children’s Centre.

This event will include a delicious morning tea, an update on the exciting plans for the Centre and a Recipe Swap!

You can register to attend this event via stickytickets.com.au/ed17si/from_country_to_community__a_morning_of_food_stories__connection.aspx

All proceeds go to support the new Trundle Children’s Centre Garden.

From there, we head to Peak Hill to launch their first Crop Swap Event and Community Garden Open Day.

This is part of the Peak Hill Building Healthy Communities Challenge, supporting the community with the Peak Hill HEART (Healthy Eating, Activity & Resilience Together) Project.

The event will kick off at 12.30pm, with a BBQ lunch and a chance to catch up with Mindy, walk around the Garden and join up as a member.

There will also be starter packs and giveaways for attendees, so we would love you to register via form.jotform.com/260321325293045

That evening, CWLL will be celebrating Peak Hill and hosting a Landcare Dinner in the beautiful Carrington Hotel, with a three course meal, entertainment and an opportunity to showcase the Peak Hill Building Healthy Communities Challenge and Landcare. You can register via stickytickets.com.au/utnm3x/2026_peak_hill_landcare_dinner_with_mindy_woods.aspx

Our guest, Mindy is an Ambassador for Landcare NSW and is a proud Bundjalung woman and owner of Karkalla On Country.

Mindy advocates for indigenous Australian food culture and was the first female Indigenous chef to receive three consecutive Australian Hats from the AGFG and, most recently, was honoured with the World 50 Best Restaurants Award as Champion of Change 2025.

She rose to national prominence as a finalist in Season 4 of MasterChef Australia in 2012, and returned for Season 14, using the platform to spotlight native bush foods.

These events would not be possible without the support and partnership of Landcare NSW, Western NSW Local Health District, nbn, The Buchanan and the Peak Hill community. For further information, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, X, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare