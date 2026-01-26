Maureen Field has been recognised for her extraordinary commitment to the community over many years as our Forbes shire senior citizen of the year.

In accepting the honour, the long-serving CanAssist treasurer immediately shared the spotlight with her fellow volunteers.

It was 2001 when Maureen joined CanAssist and she has now served as its treasurer for more than 20 years.

But her contribution extends far beyond managing finances and this was acknowledged at the shire's Australia Day awards gala dinner at Town Hall on Sunday, 25 January.

Maureen is a compassionate source of support for individuals affected by cancer and a steady source of guidance for fellow CanAssist members.

A strong and determined advocate, she works tirelessly to secure wider, fairer and more accessible support for country patients, particularly those who must travel for treatment and essential medical services.

Her efforts help ensure that rural residents, especially those who must travel long distances for cancer treatment or other essential medical services, receive the support they need.

Maureen is also an active member of several local organisations including the Parish of Forbes St Laurence O’Toole and the View Club, where she contributes generously to their ongoing work.

Accepting the award, Maureen indicated the table of CanAssist volunteers there to support her and president John Schrader, our Citizen of the Year.

"We are a great team," she said.

This is a milestone year for Forbes CanAssist, which formed 70 years ago.

The Advocate looks forward to sharing the history of this organisation, and an update on the incredible amount of support it distributes to those affected by cancer in our shire, in an upcoming edition.