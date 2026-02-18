PHOTO
It’s time to celebrate sporting excellence in our shire with the nominees for this year’s SOYA awards released this week.
The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association’s awards, recognising our town’s sports achievers of 2025, will be on Saturday, 7 March, and tickets need to be booked by this Friday, 20 February.
The nominees are:
Nominees for senior sportsperson
Michael Coles - Transplant Games
Alex Molloy - Off road racing
Koby Read - Steer riding
Haylee Redfern - Kettlebell
Justin Roylance - V8 jet boat racing
Tom Simmonds - Hockey
Nominees for junior sportsperson
Flynn Acheson - All rounder
Abi Bembrick - Showjumping
Claudia Carstairs - Multiclass
Ruby Coote - All rounder
Hayden Duggan - Motorbike racing
Taylah Duggan - Motorbike racing
Leo Dwyer - All rounder
Lilly Eagles - All rounder
Laila Hartwig - Rugby league and league tag
Maddison Hornery - Physical culture and dance
Thompson Hurford - Rugby and rugby league
Pearl Karaitiana - All rounder
Maci Kennedy - All rounder
Sage King - Water skiing
Adelaide Langham - All rounder / official
Will Markwort - Squash
Holly Maslin - Cricket
Oliver Northey - Soccer
Georgia Pengilly - All rounder
Sarah Price - Rugby, rugby league and league tag
Archie Quirk - Golf
Max Ridge - Athletics
Jedd Smith - All rounder
Annabelle Teague - Lawn bowls
Madison West - Athletics
Audrey White - Pony club and showjumping
Nominees for team of the year
Forbes Magpies 16 rugby league
Forbes Platypi U14s
Forbes Platypi U16s
Forbes Public School PSSA tennis team
Alex and Jacob Molloy - Off road racing
The night will also recognise our sports officials with nominees for umpires and referees; for coaches and trainers; as well as for administration.
The presentation dinner will be at Club Forbes from 5.30pm on Saturday, 7 March.
Tickets are now available online through 123tix.com.au
Adults and children $25.