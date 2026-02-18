It’s time to celebrate sporting excellence in our shire with the nominees for this year’s SOYA awards released this week.

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association’s awards, recognising our town’s sports achievers of 2025, will be on Saturday, 7 March, and tickets need to be booked by this Friday, 20 February.

The nominees are:

Nominees for senior sportsperson

Michael Coles - Transplant Games

Alex Molloy - Off road racing

Koby Read - Steer riding

Haylee Redfern - Kettlebell

Justin Roylance - V8 jet boat racing

Tom Simmonds - Hockey

Nominees for junior sportsperson

Flynn Acheson - All rounder

Abi Bembrick - Showjumping

Claudia Carstairs - Multiclass

Ruby Coote - All rounder

Hayden Duggan - Motorbike racing

Taylah Duggan - Motorbike racing

Leo Dwyer - All rounder

Lilly Eagles - All rounder

Laila Hartwig - Rugby league and league tag

Maddison Hornery - Physical culture and dance

Thompson Hurford - Rugby and rugby league

Pearl Karaitiana - All rounder

Maci Kennedy - All rounder

Sage King - Water skiing

Adelaide Langham - All rounder / official

Will Markwort - Squash

Holly Maslin - Cricket

Oliver Northey - Soccer

Georgia Pengilly - All rounder

Sarah Price - Rugby, rugby league and league tag

Archie Quirk - Golf

Max Ridge - Athletics

Jedd Smith - All rounder

Annabelle Teague - Lawn bowls

Madison West - Athletics

Audrey White - Pony club and showjumping

Nominees for team of the year

Forbes Magpies 16 rugby league

Forbes Platypi U14s

Forbes Platypi U16s

Forbes Public School PSSA tennis team

Alex and Jacob Molloy - Off road racing

The night will also recognise our sports officials with nominees for umpires and referees; for coaches and trainers; as well as for administration.

The presentation dinner will be at Club Forbes from 5.30pm on Saturday, 7 March.

Tickets are now available online through 123tix.com.au

Adults and children $25.