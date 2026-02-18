FORBES ARTS SOCIETY PRESENTS ANYTHING GOES

19 to 22 February

Forbes Arts Society presents Anything Goes, an exhibition showcasing diverse artist styles, mediums and subjects. Opening night is at Forbes Town Hall from 6-8pm on Thursday, 19 February. It's $10 for members and $15 non-members at the door. Exhibition will be open 10am to 3pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday with entry by gold coin donation.

CROP SWAP

Saturday, 21 February

Central West Lachlan Landcare is thrilled to welcome indigenous chef, Mindy Woods to the launch of Crop Swap at the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens on Saturday, 21 February between 8am and 9am. Bring along your excess produce and homemade goods, or just join us to catch up with Mindy and walk around the Garden. The community gardens are providing breakfast for attendees, so please register online at https://form.jotform.com/260328090303851 or through the Central West Lachlan Landcare facebook page.

LEGENDS OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Saturday, 21 February

Legends of Rugby League in Conjunction with NSW Indigenous Rugby League is coming to Forbes' South Circle Oval, playing for a purpose. There will be open men's and open women's games, along with an under 12s match. The day will feature auctions, raffles, prizes and community activities. All funds raised will be donated to a suicide prevention charity, supporting mental health.

PRE-LOVED CLOTHING MARKET

Sunday, 22 February

Pre-loved clothes, shoes and accessories will be on offer from more than 20 stall holders at this pop-up pre-loved market. It's on at The Studio, Camp Street Forbes, from 9am to midday.

FARMERS MARKETS

Saturday, 28 February

Forbes Farmers Markets return to Victoria Park. Come along and get your fresh, regional produce between 8am and 11am.

WIRRINYA SUNDOWNER

SATURDAY, 28 FEBRUARY

Relax under the wide Wirrinya sky with live music by Charlie Goodsell and delicious canapés by Just Eat Me Grazing. Bring your own drinks and enjoy a laid back evening in great company, all while supporting the community.

A return bus service from Forbes will be running and camping is also available. Tickets are available online through 123tix.com.au

EUGOWRA HOSTS ZONE YOUNG WOMAN FINALS

Saturday, 28 February

Eugowra Show Society is excited to host The Land Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 final, with dinner at the Eugowra Community Hall at the Eugowra Showground. Cocktail hour from 6pm and formalities from 7pm. Music by Kent Eastwood. Tickets online now through 123tix.com.au

SENIORS VARIETY CONCERT

Sunday, 1 March

The popular seniors variety concert is on again, at Forbes Town Hall between 2pm and 4pm. More to come.

CROQUET OPEN DAY

Tuesday, 3 March

Seniors week is being celebrated at Forbes Croquet Club on Tuesday 3 March with an open day. Arrival 8.15 am to get names into the draw, play commences at 8.30am. Whether young or mature age come and join us for a game and soak up the social atmosphere with a scrumptious morning tea. Wear closed in shoes, bring your hat and water bottle and wear your sunscreen. Mallets provided. Enquiries 0428 540 272.

RESILIENT KIDS PRESENTATION FOR PARENTS

Wednesday, 4 March

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes presents the Resilient Kids presentation with Dr Justin Coulson. Dr Coulson challenges the idea that childhood should be free from stress and struggle. He argues that challenges are essential for growth and that parents can empower their children by allowing them to experience developmentally appropriate adversity while providing the right kind of support to help them overcome it. This is a free community event at Forbes North Public School from 5.30-7pm.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY BREAKFAST

Friday, 6 March

Forbes Shire Council is inviting the community to come together for a morning of inspiration, wellbeing and celebration at this year’s International Women’s Day event, to be held on Friday 6 March 2026 at Lions Park. The morning will begin with an invigorating Pilates session at 6.20am, open to all fitness levels, followed by a free community breakfast at 7am.

This year's theme, 'Balance the Scales' is a call to action for a fairer and more inclusive justice system for women and girls.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of guest speakers, each sharing their experience and leadership: Kate Nixon, Owner of Macrocarpa Landscapes; Zoe Tyack, Owner of Rise Physiotherapy; Kylie Matthews, Owner of Top Paddock Silo Stay; Clare Pearson, CEO of Little Wings. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via 123tix.com.au

SOYA PRESENTATION

Saturday, 7 March

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be announced and celebrated at Club Forbes on Saturday, 7 March. Doors open at 5.30pm for dinner at 6pm and awards commencing 6.30pm. Tickets online now through 123tix.com.au

Bookings needed by Friday, 20 February for catering purposes.

ST LAURENCE'S SCHOOL FETE

Friday, 13 March

This annual event promises fun for the whole family. It's on 5pm to 7.30pm and there will be a jumping castle and fun alley, cake stall, barbecue, snow cones and much more.

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

This masters rugby league carnival returns to Eugowra in 2026 and promises another great day at Ian Walsh football field. Nominate your teams by contacting Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery on facebook.

LIONS MARKETS

Sunday, 29 March

Forbes and District Lions Club markets return to picturesque Lions Park with four markets scheduled for Sundays this year. Markets run from 8am to 1pm, with the park open for set-up from 6.30am. It's still only $10 for a stall. Contact Peter Bright on 0419 463 803 for information.

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

FORBES AMAZING MOTOR FESTIVAL

Saturday, 21 March

The Forbes Amazing Motor Festival returns with all your favourite events. Show and shine, skid row, ute barrel races and vintage truck pull. There'll be jumping castles and slide, market stalls and craft, and live music and shows. It's all happening at Forbes Showground, gates open to entrants and stallholders from 7am and to the public from with events to start from 10am. For more information call Peter 0438 535 225 or go online to www.famf.com.au to get your tickets.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters.

BEDGERABONG PUBLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATES 150 YEARS

Saturday, 28 MARCH

Bedgerabong Public School is celebrating its sesquicentenary with a great weekend planned. From 10am Saturday, Come along and join us for the official opening of the time capsule, the unveiling of an updated rotunda and the opening of our Community Circle. Spend some time reminiscing, sharing stories, admiring the displays and catching up. At 6pm there's a dinner at the Bedgerabong Racecourse hall, with a chance to bid on some wonderful memorabilia as you reminisce with old friends and make new ones. Tickets to the dinner at $55 online through eventbrite.com