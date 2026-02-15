Bedgerabong is preparing for a very special milestone - and the invitation is open to everyone who has ever called this special place home.

In 2026, edgerabong Public School turns 150, and the community is marking the occasion with a celebration and reunion on the final weekend of March.

Organisers are keen to see former students, families and friends return to the small Lachlan River village west of Forbes to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate the school that has shaped generations.

The weekend will be a chance to see the school as it is today, wander through historical displays, explore memories captured in a time capsule and, most importantly, catch up with old friends and familiar faces.

Current principal Paul Faulkner is in the enviable position of being just the fifth principal to lead the school since 1912 - a remarkable statistic that speaks volumes about the Bedgerabong community.

He is eager to spread the word far and wide, hoping to reach as many former students as possible and welcome them back for the sesquicentenary celebrations.

"I’m so excited for this event," he said.

"I’ve always been in awe of the Bedgerabong community, their strength, resilience and determination.

"In taking the time to prepare for this event and reflecting on the long history of this school I’ve been able to read through many stories, books, news articles and catch up with ex-staff and students who have shared their experiences.

"Right from the beginning, the community embraced the school and the rich connections and relationships that were built way back then are still in place today and that is what really gives me a thrill and sense of belonging.

"I hope to catch up with all of our B'bong family over that weekend."

While Bedgerabong Public School has rarely had more than 60 students in any given year, its impact has reached far beyond the classroom walls. From this small rural school, students have gone on to achieve extraordinary things.

Among those shining a spotlight on the town in recent weeks is 2026 Young Australian of the Year Nedd Brockmann, whose ultramarathon efforts have inspired more than $10 million in fundraising and helped 1000 people into housing.

Bedgerabong is also proud to count Dan and Tim Murphy, founders of Fugen Masonry Contractors - one of Australia’s leading masonry businesses - among its former students, along with Professor Bruce McKellar, whose work in nuclear and particle physics has earned international recognition.

Plans for the sesquicentenary are gaining momentum, with organisers sharing archival photos and memories through the Bedgerabong150 Facebook and Instagram pages. Many more stories are waiting to be shared when the community gathers in March.

Official events are:

Casual open day at the school, Friday 27 March midday to 3pm.

Check in with the students of today in their classrooms, enjoy a tour of the school and perhaps some light entertainment and refreshments. Catch up with old friends and reminisce.

Official opening: Saturday, 28 March from 10am to 3pm at the school.

View historical displays, meet current and former students, staff and community members.

Official proceedings include the opening of an old time capsule and sinking of a new one; unveiling of the upgraded hexagonal rotunda and dedication of the new community space.

The day includes a complimentary casual lunch and refreshments and the chance to experience a traditional Bedgerabong Picnic Games afternoon.

For catering purposes, an indication of attendance would be appreciated and can be indicated at the Bedgerabong 150 facebook event, or by emailing 150bbong@gmail.com

For enquiries, phone 086857 1185.

Dinner at Bedgerabong Hall at the showground / racecourse, from 6.30pm on Saturday, 28 March.

This catered, smart casual event is designed to relax, share stories, renew old friendships and perhaps create some new ones.

Tickets for this are $55 each available through www.eventbrite.com