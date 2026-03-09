A $250,000 reward has been announced for information that leads to the arrest of Julian Ingram, wanted over the deaths of three people and an unborn child in Lake Cargelligo in January.

The NSW Government reward has been announced for information that may assist investigators into locating 37-year-old Julian Ingram, also known as Julian Pierpoint.

On Thursday 22 January 2026, police responded to reports of an alleged shooting at Lake Cargelligo, which resulted in the deaths of three people, and an unborn child.

Following inquiries, officers commenced a strike force to investigate the incident and issued an arrest warrant for Julian Ingram.

Under Strike Force Doberta, specialist police teams including from State Crime Command, Tactical Operations Unit, Tactical Operations Regional Support, Negotiation Unit, Rescue and Bomb Disposal including search coordination and drone pilots, Rural Crime investigators, and investigators from Central West Police District, have been conducting coordinated searches for Ingram.

Ingram is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm-170cm tall, of a medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Ford Ranger utility with NSW registration DM-07-GZ described as having council signage, a metal tray back, high visibility markings on the side and an emergency light bar on the roof.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said this reward is intended to help bring those responsible before the courts and deliver justice for the victims and their families.

“This was a shocking and brutal act of violence that has left families grieving and a community deeply shaken,” Minister Catley said.

“The NSW Police Force will not stop working to locate Julian Ingram, and this $250,000 reward is about encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know anything about his whereabouts, now is the time to speak up.”

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner for Regional NSW Field Operations, Paul Pisanos APM said police require urgent input from the wider public to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“With the backing of this $250,000 reward, we’re calling on members of the public to come forward with what they know, to help police locate this man and bring closure to Lake Cargelligo and surrounding communities,” Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.

“NSW Police is unrelenting in our quest to apprehend Ingram – but we need the community to come forward with any information that could assist.”

Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland APM, Western Region Commander, said investigators continue to work tirelessly to locate Ingram.

“Finding Ingram remains a top priority for our teams, with intelligence-led policing at the forefront of the investigation,” Assistant Commissioner Holland said.

“To anyone who is aware of his whereabouts – let this reward be the prompt for you to break your silence and assist police.”

The $250,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of Julian Ingram.

Police are urging anyone who has any information that could assist investigators, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.