Forbes' brand new Multipurpose Equestrian Centre hosted its first event on the weekend, the Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing championships able to continue even through the downpour Friday night and Saturday.

Judge Deb Kellett from Victoria oversaw competition from juniors through to open and pro categories, with 150 runs through the weekend.

The obstacle course challenge sees horse and rider navigate a course of challenges that can involve walking across different surfaces, through curtains, opening gates and even swinging flags.

The courses are set depending on the level of horse and rider - and competitors came from Inverell, Woodstock, Dubbo, Wagga, Temora, Grenfell, Forbes and more, with local juniors a highlight of the event.

The organisation's founder and weekend organiser is Forbes' Jodi Fuge and she said the juniors who competed were hooked on the sport, with locals taking home championships buckles.

While the weather limited the opportunities for spectators, competitors all expressed their eagerness to come again.

The venue was fine in the weather conditions, and some of our visitors had more of an opportunity to experience local hospitality as they ventured out to motels and eateries.

SHOW CHAMPIONS

Green horse: Champion John Camilleri and Chichi; Reserve Kristin-lee Campbell and Goldie

Junior: Champion Lilly Eagles; Reserve Bethany Kellie Eagles

Young rider: Champion Caitlyn Eagles; Reserve Bethany Eagles

Encouragement: Champion Kim Parker; Reserve Kristin-lee Campbell

Rookie: Champion Kim Parker; Reserve Ashleigh Leibick

Masters: Champion Trish Kelly; Reserve Beth Camilleri

Amateur: Champion Trish Hüdson; Reserve Beth Camilleri

Open: Champion Gordon Garlick; Reserve Natalie Camilleri

Pro: Champion Trish Hüdson; Reserve Natalie Camilleri

Most successful junior: Bethany Eagles

Most successful senior: Kim Parker

HIGH POINT CHAMPIONS

Pro: Trish Hudson and Missy; reserve Natalie Camilleri on Bobs Chance

Open: Champion Gordon Garlick; reserve Bernie Moloney

Masters: Champion Coleen Davidge and Lucky; reserve Beth Camilleri

Amateur: Champion Gordon Garlick; reserve Beth Camilleri

Rookie: Champion Kim Parker; reserve Ashleigh Leibick

Encouragement: Champion Kim Parker; reserve Lynne Michael

Green horse: Champion Lynne Michael; reserve Kristin-lee Campbell and Goldie

Junior: Champion Lilly Eagles; reserve Ruby Campbell

Young rider: Champion Maddison Churchill; reserve Annabelle Randall