Parkes Shire Council has approved up to $20,000 can be used from the Trundle Town Improvement Reserve to support this year’s resurrected Trundle ABBA Festival.

It follows a request for financial assistance from festival organisers which was tabled at council's February 17 monthly meeting.

Mayor Neil Westcott said it was great the community has got behind the event to get it up and running again to take place in May.

“Deciding to continue the festival is a really tremendous thing,” he said.

Cr Bill Jayet agreed saying “it’s great to see this going ahead in leaps and bounds, and if the Trundle District and Progress Association is happy to see $20,000 go out of the reserve, I’m happy to support that”.

Cr Marg Applebee too is happy to see the Trundle community remobilising and supporting the festival, adding that she has already booked her ticket.

In the latest update from ABBA Festival organisers, they have now released the official choreography for their World Record Dance Competition to the song Dancing Queen.

During this year’s festival, Trundle’s main street is turning into one giant dance floor for the attempt and everyone present is invited to be part of it.

“You don’t need to be a professional dancer. You don’t need perfect rhythm. You don’t even need to know your left from your right!” organisers said on social media when sharing the instruction video.

“If you can clap, sway, smile or simply give it a go – you’re in.”

They have recorded the official choreography for the chorus of Dancing Queen with easy-to-follow moves that are fun, simple, and designed so everyone can join in at their own pace.

You can find the video on the Trundle ABBA Festival Facebook page.

The practice video is set to the drum beat only, so you can blast Dancing Queen at home while you learn the moves.

Practise with friends and practise with family, is the suggestion.

“Or just have a laugh in your kitchen, lounge room, or backyard – no judgment, just joy,” they said.

“At the festival, we’ll all come together in Trundle’s main street and perform the choreography at the same time in one unforgettable, glittering, feel-good moment.

“Whether you’re nailing every step or happily freestyle swaying, you’ll be part of something special.”