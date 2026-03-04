CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

We are just over two weeks away from our seventh Homegrown Parkes event on 21 March.

This event ties in with Harmony Day, to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging in Cooke Park.

We are thrilled to have over 40 stallholders who are supporting the event selling local and regional produce from macrame to proteas, sourdough to coffee and even wine.

We have several fantastic performers joining us at Homegrown Parkes, kicking off with the Parkes Shire Concert Band at 9.10am in the Park followed by the Parkes School of Dance at 10.00am on the Pavilion Main Stage and also on the Main Stage are Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society performing songs from Sister Act the musical from 1.00pm.

We are also thrilled to welcome talented local singer, Cameron Sharp to perform on the low stage in the Park for us, so please make sure that you make Cameron feel welcome.

He will be performing between 10.30am – 11.30am and 12.00pm and 1.00pm.

Homegrown Parkes is an opportunity for local and regional businesses who are processing, repurposing, sewing, propagating or producing fabulous local products to share their skill and products with the community.

Demonstrations will again be one of the highlights of the next event on Saturday, 21 March 2026, highlighting how you can cook and process at home.

We look forward to welcoming Monica Eric from Eric’s Table to share her love of Indian Cuisine.

Her workshop will run in the Pavilion between 10.30am and 11.30am.

We also have Parkes Brewery sharing the basics of Home Brewing with us between 12pm and 1pm in the Pavilion.

Make sure that you register for these workshops and go in the running for some fabulous giveaways.

You can find the links on our social media or on our Homegrown Parkes web page.

Crop Swap is still a regular inclusion, so if you haven’t already started planting, potting and processing in preparation.

We are finishing off the day with our Fijian friends, who will send us all home feeling chilled and glad to be alive.

They will be performing from 1.30pm as we head home.

Please make sure that you follow Homegrown Parkes on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all of the latest updates and a showcase of our stallholders that will be at the event on 21 March.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare