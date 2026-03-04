Final earthworks and construction of the road approaches to the new Warroo Bridge will start on Monday, 9 March, putting the new $15.3 million bridge on track to be open to traffic in mid-2026, weather-permitting.

Lead contractor Abergeldie demobilised from the site in December 2025 following the completion of their bridge construction activities, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

Forbes Shire Council carried out the preliminary earthworks for the project and will deliver the final earthworks and pavement construction on behalf of Transport for NSW.

Over the next 12 weeks - weather permitting - they will complete earthworks including the bridge batter slopes and table drains

The project includes extending two culverts on Warroo Bridge Road and Lachlan Valley Way; and a minor upgrade of the intersection of Warroo Bridge Road and Lachlan Valley Way.

They will also place a bitumen seal on the bridge and road approaches; construct pavement to tie-in the approach embankments to the new bridge; install guard rails on the bridge approaches and revegetate the riverbank and temporary access tracks.

Crews will be working beside Warroo Bridge Road on both sides of the Lachlan River and at the intersection of Warroo Bridge Road and Lachlan Valley Way.

Pouring the concrete deck on the new Warroo Bridge.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, with no work on weekends or public holidays.

Following the final earthworks and pavement construction, the bridge will be opened to traffic before the last stage of the project, the demolition of the existing bridge, takes place later in the year.