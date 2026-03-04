CATTLE SALE

Monday, 2 February

Yarding 1569 (down 58)

Numbers eased slightly this sale with agents yarding 1569 head.

Quality was fair with some good lines of well bred cattle offered along with the plainer types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling steers lifted 10 to 15c/kg with feeders paying from 450 to 508c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

Those to processors ranged in price from 465 to 473c/kg. The heifer portion was 5 to 7c better with those to feed selling from 403 to 470c/kg.

The finished lines of the trade sold from 424 to 450c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 420 to 460c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged in price from 390 to 440c/kg. A quality yarding of cows lifted 10c/kg with heavy finished cows selling from 370 to 405c/kg.

Plainer secondary cows sold from 360 to 388c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 429c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 3 February

Yarding 29,000 (down 5300)

With widespread rain in the drawing area and rain continuing throughout the day numbers fell to 29,000 head.

There was 21,200 lambs penned and quality was similar to previous weeks.

There was a handy offering of grain assisted lambs penned along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in another dearer market.

Lambs lifted $8 to $10/head and more in places. Trade weights 20-24kg sold from $254 to $297/ head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $294 to $315/head.

Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $312 to $385/head, Carcase prices averaged 1073 to 1183c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $300/head.

There was 7800 mutton penned with quality similar to previous weeks.

Prices stayed stronger with Merino ewes selling from $175 to $270/head.

Crossbreds ranged from $180 to $291 and Dorpers received $174 to $273/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY