By MARG APPLEBEE

CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

We look forward to welcoming Chef Jack Brown to Homegrown Parkes on 29 March.

Jack, who has spent some time in the Central West, will be a welcome inclusion at our Homegrown Parkes event.

He is an Indigenous chef trained in traditional French cuisine and he is on a mission to redefine Australian cuisine by incorporating native Indigenous ingredients into everyday cooking.

Born in Melbourne, Jack spent his childhood traveling with his family, experiencing a variety of cultures and international cuisines being influenced by the street food scene in Singapore, where dishes were served that combined different cultures.

His interest in the culinary world started at the age of 17 as a kitchen hand at an Italian restaurant in Hornsby.

Jack then launched his culinary career, taking him to various restaurants in Sydney and Western New South Wales.

Brown seeks to empower Australian native ingredients by incorporating them into everyday cooking, not just in fine dining establishments.

He believes that many native ingredients, such as wattle seeds and warrigal greens, are underutilized despite their abundance.

Jack is redefining Australian cuisine by embracing native ingredients.

His vision inspires chefs and home cooks alike to explore the possibilities of Indigenous ingredients and celebrate them.

This new approach encourages a greater appreciation of Australia’s rich heritage and native culinary culture.

Jack will be providing a workshop in the Cooke Park Pavilion from 11am – 12pm and you are invited to join us.

Please reserve a seat for this free event during Homegrown Parkes at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/j5i7r/homegrown_parkes_workshop_with_chef_jack_brown.aspx

This will be an opportunity for local and regional businesses who are processing, repurposing, sewing, propagating or producing fabulous local products to share their skill and products.

Homegrown Parkes highlights processes for using locally produced food and products with the aim of encouraging locals to have a go and grow in their own backyard, your cupboard or your porch and make it yourself.

The Homegrown Parkes Committee, made up of members of Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council contributors, are looking forward to delivering two fabulous, encouraging and inspirational events in 2025.

Make sure that you put the 29th of March in your calendar and join us at Cooke Park.

Bring your shopping bags, bring cash, bring your cards and invite your friends to share in the free entertainment, good regional food and produce and share in some of our learning opportunities.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare