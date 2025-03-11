By MARG APPLEBEE

CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

Have you seen the sign? Our Homegrown Parkes sign is up.

We have a fantastic line up of speakers lined up for our event on Saturday, 29 March.

We have three fabulous workshops that we are providing for free to our community.

Chef Jack Brown will be providing a workshop from 11am.

Jack is an Indigenous chef trained in traditional French cuisine and he is on a mission to redefine Australian cuisine by incorporating native Indigenous ingredients into everyday cooking.

Join us in welcoming Jack to provide a workshop in the Cooke Park Pavilion from 11am to 12pm.

Please reserve a seat for this free event during Homegrown Parkes.

Kath Whitchurch will be providing a workshop on Sourdough Making at 12.30pm.

Due to popular demand, we are thrilled to welcome Kath back to Homegrown Parkes.

Make sure to register for Kath's workshop to find out the process to creating delicious, crusty sourdough.

Our third workshop commences at 2pm.

We will welcome Elizabeth Briton to speak about landscape design.

Elizabeth is a talented landscape designer, with a fantastic knowledge of local plant species and design concepts.

As the Homegrown day draws to an end, we have the opportunity to hear from Elizabeth and deepen our knowledge of garden design so make sure to register for the Landscape Design workshop.

Lastly but not least, we are thrilled to welcome The Bee Man to provide more informal workshops on the lawn in front of the Pavilion.

Clancy Lester will bring his knowledge and enthusiasm for Bees and Creating Bee Hotels to Homegrown Parkes.

We hope that you will make him very welcome.

Homegrown Parkes highlights processes for using locally produced food and products with the aim of encouraging locals to have a go and grow in their own backyard, your cupboard or your porch and make it yourself.

The Homegrown Parkes Committee, made up of members of Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council contributors, are looking forward to delivering two fabulous, encouraging and inspirational events in 2025.

Make sure that you put 29 March in your calendar and join us at Cooke Park.

Bring your shopping bags, bring cash, bring your cards and invite your friends to share in the free entertainment, good regional food and produce and share in some of our learning opportunities.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare