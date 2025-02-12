CATTLE SALE

Monday, February 10

Yarding 1231 (down 621)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 1231 head.

Quality was mixed with some handy lines of feeder cattle offered along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market.

Yearling steers held fairly steady with middle and heavyweights to feed selling from 330c to 376c/kg.

Finished lines to processors sold from 310c to 358c/kg.

The heifer portion slipped in price due to a decline in quality from last week’s exceptional run.

Middle and heavyweights sold from 260 to 340c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks ranged in price from 310 to 350c/kg.

Grown heifers reached 330c/kg. Cows were firm to 3c easier.

Heavy 2 score selling from 254 to 268c and 3 score received 268 to 286c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 291c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, February 11

Yarding 25,850 (down 9150)

Numbers fell this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the decrease.

Lamb quality was very mixed with both finished and secondary lines penned.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market that was dependent on quality and finish offered.

Trade weight lambs 20-24kg were firm to $3 easier with prices ranging from $150 to $207/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg were also steady receiving from $195 to $226/head.

Extra heavyweights sold from $214 to $270/head.

Carcase prices averaged 775 to 830c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $184/head.

Mutton numbers slipped to just 7700 head.

Quality was similar to previous sales and prices remained fairly steady.

Merino ewes sold from $71 to $153/head.

Crossbred ewes ranged from $63 to $169 with Dorpers reaching $144/head.

Heavy Merino wethers sold from $138 to $165/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY