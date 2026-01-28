CATTLE SALE

There was no cattle sale at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange this week due to Australia Day public holiday.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 27 January

Yarding 35,700 (down 6,300)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 35,700 head. There was 21,900 lambs penned and quality continues to be mixed.

There was an improved offering of trade and heavy lambs available along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Trade weight lambs lifted $10-$12/head with prices ranging from $239 to $292/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg were also $10 better to receive from $283 to $316/head.

Extra heavyweight lambs ranged in price from $320 to $370/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1060 to 1190c/kg. Heavy hoggets reached $300/head. There was 13,800 mutton yarded and quality was fair.

Prices were again strong particularly on the lighter ewes. Merino and Crossbred ewes selling from $170 to $270/head. Dorper ewes ranged in price from $178 to $232/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 23 January

yarding 303 (down 23)

Only a small number of sows this sale, prices remained firm on last fortnight. Boars also remained firm.

A smaller offering of bacon saw prices back $20-$30 per head. Pork numbers also smaller with prices improving on the better quality pigs by $40 - $50 per head.

The majority of the market was made up of suckers with prices firm on last fortnight.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK