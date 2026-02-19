Thank you to those of you who have already registered to be part of our events on Saturday, 21 February, with indigenous chef Mindy Woods.

We are thrilled to welcome students from Peak Hill Central School, who will proudly support the 2026 Peak Hill Landcare Dinner featuring special guest Mindy Wood.

This exciting opportunity allows Hospitality students to work in a real-world event environment, assisting with food and beverage service, customer interaction, and event operations alongside industry professionals.

By participating in this high-profile community event, students will gain valuable hands-on experience that strengthens their practical skills, confidence, and understanding of hospitality industry expectations.

They will develop key employability skills such as teamwork, communication, time management, and professional presentation while contributing to a meaningful community initiative.

Importantly, the hours students work at the event will count towards their mandatory Work Placement requirements, helping them progress toward their course completion while applying their learning in an authentic workplace setting.

This partnership highlights the school’s commitment to providing students with real industry pathways and opportunities to connect classroom learning with practical experience.

The 2026 Landcare Dinner will be a fantastic showcase of local community collaboration, with students playing an important role in delivering a memorable evening for guests while building skills that will support their future careers in hospitality.

There is still time to book for the dinner. Learn more about the Peak Hill Building Healthy Communities Challenge and celebrate with us. You can register at stickytickets.com.au/utnm3x/2026_peak_hill_landcare_dinner_with_mindy_woods.aspx

We are thrilled to welcome Mindy to the first Forbes Crop Swap event at the Forbes Riverside Garden. You can register at form.jotform.com/260328090303851

We will then be heading on to Trundle to the From Country to Community – A Morning of Food, Stories and Connection event at the Trundle Children’s Centre. Register at stickytickets.com.au/ed17si/from_country_to_community__a_morning_of_food_stories__connection.aspx

We head to Peak Hill to launch their first Crop Swap Event and Community Garden Open Day.

This is part of the Peak Hill Building Healthy Communities Challenge, supporting the community with the Peak Hill HEART (Healthy Eating, Activity & Resilience Together) Project.

The event will kick off at 12.30pm, with a BBQ lunch and a chance to catch up with Mindy. Register via form.jotform.com/260321325293045

These events would not be possible without the support and partnership of Landcare NSW, Western NSW Local Health District, nbn, The Buchanan and Topsoil Organics and the fabulous volunteers who are supporting these events.

For further information, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, X, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare