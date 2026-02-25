Forbes Show's 2025 Young Woman Libby Coles is set to represent our town at zone show judging later this month.

Eugowra is to host 23 Young Woman representatives and their show societies at a gala dinner on 28 February, where those to go on to Sydney Royal will be named.

Libby is a radiation therapist with a passion for rural health, and excited to represent Forbes.

She recently attended the Young Woman development weekend in Dubbo, which she described as fantastic.

Some 54 ladies were there, including most of those from Zone 6, and Libby had a great time catching up with old friends and meeting new ones.

The vast zone includes Eugowra and Canowindra, Parkes and Forbes, stretching from Cowra and Blayney to Harden-Murrumburrah, Condobolin out to Bourke, Gilgandra and Dubbo back in to Molong, Orange and Bathurst.

It’s been 13 years since Eugowra hosted these zone finals, and local Show president Sean Haynes says the community is preparing to welcome these Young Women, their family, friends and show societies to Eugowra.

A panel of three judges will be interviewing each Young Woman through the day, and they’ll enjoy lunch together at the Eugowra Uniting Church hall – where the local Landcare group and volunteers have helped with garden work.

The night’s black tie dinner is to be hosted at the new multipurpose community centre on Eugowra showground, with a three-course meal catered by local Eat Your Greens.

Canowindra’s Kent Eastwood will provide live music as the evening will begin with drinks and canapes on the lawn, with formalities to begin at 7pm.

The community will get to meet and be inspired by the entrants as each has the chance to take the stage and respond to a few questions through the night.

Three young women will be chosen to represent the zone at Sydney Royal Show.