CATTLE SALE

Monday, February 3

Yarding 1852 (down 517)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 1852 head.

Quality was again mixed but fair with both well bred and secondary cattle penned.

Yearlings made up the majority of the yarding.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

Yearling steers slipped 15c with processors paying from 320 to 350c/kg.

Plainer types to feed received from 320 to 378c/kg.

The heifer portion was 15 to 20c easier with those to feed selling from 295 to 355c/kg.

Finished lines to processors received from 289 to 340c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 320 to 345c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged in price from 275 to 330c/kg.

Cows were back 15 to 18c/kg.

Heavy 2 score sold from 255 to 278c with 3 score 275 to 288c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 285c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, February 4

Yarding 35,000 (up 10,500)

Numbers lifted this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the increase.

Lamb quality was similar to the previous sale with good numbers of well finished and secondary lines penned.

The usual buyers were present and competing along with restockers in a firm to dearer market.

Restockers were active on some large lines of store lambs paying from $130 to $170/head.

Trade weights were firm to $4 better with prices ranging from $154 to $213/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $205 to $226/head.

Extra heavyweights were also firm to $3 better receiving from $223 to $277/head.

Carcase prices averaged 768c to 844c/kg.

There was just under 12000 head of mutton penned with Merinos making up the majority.

Prices jumped $5 to $10/head with Merino ewes selling from $74 to $170/head.

Crossbreds sold from $66 to $175 with Dorper ewes reaching $155/head.

Merino wethers ranged from $84 to $158/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, January 31

Only 3 sows yarded today which saw prices improve 10c a kg.

Bacon were also in limited supply, prices improved by $40 to $80 per head mainly quality driven.

A smaller yarding of pork also saw prices improve $20 to $30 per head.

Suckers made up the majority of the yarding with prices dropping $20 to $30 per head mainly on the lighter weight pigs.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK