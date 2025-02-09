By MARG APPLEBEE

CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

World Wetlands Day is acknowledged each year on February 2.

With an emerging wetland on our doorstep at Akuna Road in Parkes and with many wetlands within our region, if you haven’t checked them out, now is the time to get amongst it!

Whether following the Lachlan or taking a Central West Regional trip there are some lovely spaces to stop.

Gum Swamp at Forbes has excellent access for walking and bird watching and then further on to Lake Cowal and the Lake Wilbertroy Wetlands.

West Wyalong also have a wetland space that they have been developing on the northern end of town.

If you are heading down the Lachlan there are smaller ephemeral areas that respond to flooding and of course the Booligal Wetlands, heading west and the Great Cumbung Swamp.

We have the Macquarie Marshes only a few hours away, which I had the pleasure of visiting a couple of years ago.

Of course, we are lucky that to a large degree, we recognise the importance of wetlands in Australia, but Dr Musonda Mumba, Secretary General, Convention on Wetlands highlights said that this is not the case across the world in her 2025 address below:

“Life thrives in wetlands, and human life depends on them. Wetlands provide the home or breeding ground of many endangered and threatened species and a multitude of endemic plants and animals can only survive in certain wetland locations. Beyond the clean water and food that wetlands provide, they help protect against natural disasters by mitigating the impact of storm surges, floods and droughts.

“Healthy wetlands are critical for climate mitigation, adaptation, biodiversity and human health. Yet, unsustainable development, pollution and climate change continue to threaten these essential ecosystems. Protecting wetlands for our common future requires collaboration on policies, regulations and community initiatives that spur effective conservation and sustainable wise use.

“World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on 2 February. The commemoration raises awareness and increases people’s understanding of the critical importance of wetlands. In every corner of the world, human beings have depended on wetlands for centuries - drawing sustenance, inspiration and resilience from these important environments.”

The theme for the day World Wetlands Day is Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future. I think we all know the value that our natural spaces add to our wellbeing.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare