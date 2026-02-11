CATTLE SALE

Monday, 9 February

Yarding 1152 (down 2186)

Numbers more than halved this sale, its agents yarding 1152 head. Quality continues to be mixed with both well bred and secondary cattle penned.

There was some good runs of yearlings on offer along with a handy penning of cows. The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to better market.

Yearling steers lifted 10c with those to feed selling from 436 to 493c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

The better finished types to processors received from 445c to 460c/kg.

The heifer portion to feed received from 415 to 445c/kg. Processors paid from 400 to 460c/kg for the finished lines.

Heavy steers and bullocks reached 450c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 360 to 464c/kg.

The better heavy cows sold a couple dearer to range from 368 to 385c with secondary types holding steady from 350c to 366c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 436c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 10 February

Yarding 35,000 (down 13,900)

Numbers dropped sharply this sale with agents yarding 35,200 head. There was 27,700 lambs penned and quality was again mixed.

There was some very good lines of trade and export lambs available along with a large percentage of secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that fluctuated dependent on quality but averaged fairly steady.

Trade weight lambs sold from $239 to $305/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $293 to $326/head.

Extra heavyweights sold from $323 to $400/head. Carcase prices averaged from 1052 to 1175c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $298/head.

There was 7500 mutton penned and quality was similar to previous weeks.

Prices continue to be strong with Merino ewes selling from $171 to $270/head.

Crossbred ewes ranged from $175 to $294/head. Dorper ewes reached $275/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 6 February

Yarding 273 (down 30)

Sow numbers increased this sale and prices lifted 10-20c/kg. Bacon were too few to quote.

Pork were also in short supply with prices dropping $40-$50 per head, mainly due to quality.

Suckers made up the majority of the yarding with prices remaining firm on last fortnight.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK