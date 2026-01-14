CATTLE SALE

Monday, 12 January

Yarding 3447 (up 2202)

The first sale for 2026 saw agents yard 3447 head. Quality was mixed with some handy lines of well bred cattle offered along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that started the year strongly. Yearling steers to feed sold from 440 to 507c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

Better finished types to processors received from 440 to 466c/kg. Middle and heavyweight heifers to feed sold from 390 to 454c/kg.

Those to processors ranged in price from 405 to 455c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 410 to 456c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 350 to 452c/kg. Cows also followed the stronger trend with heavy cows from 385 to 415c for the better types.

Plainer cows received from 366 to 395c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 399c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 13 January

Yarding 41,100 (14,900)

Numbers jumped significantly this sale with agents yarding 41,100 head. There was 25,700 lambs penned and quality was very mixed.

There was an improved run of well finished heavy and extra heavyweight lambs available along with a large percentage of secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market. Trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $220 to $280/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $278 to $395/head. Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $280 to $376/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1057 to 1114c/kg. The best heavy hoggets reached $262/head.

There was 15400 mutton yarded with Merinos making up the majority. Quality was mixed but prices sold to a stronger trend.

Merino ewes sold from $176 to $286/head. Crossbreds ewes received from $174 to $310 with Dorper ewes ranging from $174 to $273/head. Merino wethers sold from $180 to $306/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 9 January

Yarding 326 (down

First sale for 2026 saw a reduced yarding of 326. Sow numbers increased this sale, with prices remaining firm on last year. A larger yarding of bacon saw prices improve $10. A much smaller yarding of pork saw prices drop $20 - $30. Sucker numbers remained firm but prices also slipped $10 - $15.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK