There is now a 30km/hr speed limit along Gordon Duff Drive beside Lake Forbes.

The reduced speed limit, with speed cushions and signage, follows a Transport for NSW assessment which identified the need for traffic calming measures to enhance safety and support the growing number of pedestrians in the area, Forbes Shire Council said in a press release Wednesday.

Three rubber speed cushions have been installed near the Camp Street pedestrian crossing, Apex Park and at the midpoint opposite the Forbes Rugby Clubhouse. These locations were strategically selected to address key areas of activity and pedestrian movement.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the changes became essential following recent improvement works around Lake Forbes.

“With more people enjoying the pathways and open spaces, these safety measures were needed to address the growing risk in the area," she said.

“Lowering the speed limit, adding speed cushions and clear signage creates a safer environment for everyone - especially children, lake walkers and users of South Circle Oval."