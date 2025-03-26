By DROP SHOT!

Short Summer Comp, week three, Wednesday night’s results were unavailable.

Thursday February 20

First some highlights: Max Jones lost set one 9-15 to Jake Shaw, then Max regrouped and won straight sets 15-7, 15-6, 15-5 to take the match in four.

Will Markwort and Alex Bayley had a big see saw match, where Will lost set one 10-15 but then won the second 15-10.

At two sets even Will managed the fifth set win 15-11.

Jono Cannon was a set ahead of adversary Wayne Bilsborough and also won the second an amazing 22-20. But Wayne found another gear saved the match and eventually won the fifth set 15-10, great squash from these two tough opponents.

Darryn Piper and Lockie Miller had their usual tight, top shot battle the first three sets were; 11-15, 15-11, and 11-15 then Lockie took sets four and five 15-8, 15-10.

Weivan Huang and Garry Dempsey were set for set in another five set thriller which Weivan finally won 16-14.

Deb Bryant’s lobs boasts and drop shots hornswoggled Henry Willis despite his excellent court speed, Deb won 6-1.

Court 1: MJones v Shaws 25 to 24. Dan Bayley v Jake Shaw 2-5 and then it was all systems go for Lawry Brayne defeating Mark Webb in three sets. Adam Chudleigh v Max Ridley 2-5, Deb Bryant v Dennis Haynes 1-6 and Josh Hayley v T J markwort 5-2.

Court two: Dawes v Hornerys 25 to 17. Oli v Sam 6-1, Brett Thomas v Tim Coombs 1-6, Al Carlisle v sub Will Markwort 3-4, Sam Mackay v Greg Ridge 6-1 and Tim Welsh v Ken Brynat 6-1.

Court three; Millers v Pipers 23 to 26. Nathan Roach v Brendon Allegri 2-5, Cam Dale v Lockie Jones 2-5, Scott Webb v Pete Cowhan 6-1, sub Josh Haley v Claire Bayley 5-2.

Team places are now: Millers in front and equal with Jones’ on 75 points, Shaws retain third spot for 70, Pipers now on 66 have taken Hornery’s fourth place and left them at fifth for 61 while Dawes stay at sixth position with 60 points.

This week’s draw: team 1 v 4, 2 v 6, 3 v 5 both nights.