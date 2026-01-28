Eugowra Community Children's Centre has been named community group of the year at local Australia Day celebrations and one of the team members, Celeste Gavin, Young Citizen of the Year.

Since the devastating floods of 2022, the centre has continued to provide early education and care to the families of Eugowra and surrounds.

Their building was destroyed but the team quickly established temporary sites to ensure children and families could still access care and support.

This commitment speaks volumes about the strength and determination of the team and in the months and years since ECCC has gone above and beyond to keep the community connected.

They have organised and hosted events that bring people together such as National Simultaneous Storytime, Easter hat parade, and for the past two years a community NAIDOC day celebrating culture and inclusion.

They also hold special occasions like grandparents' day, where more than 50 visitors come to experience what the children enjoy every day.

"These events create a sense of belonging and remind us of the importance of community," their award citation said.

Beyond their own service, ECCC supports other local organisations, including hosting NAIDOC activities at the MPS, strengthening ties across Eugowra.

This year, ECCC's incredible efforts have been recognised with nominations in the Central West Early Childhood Awards for excellence in community; excellence in inclusion; and the Indigenous award Yindyamarra Winhanganha for respectfully integrating First Nations knowledge and perspectives into their programs.

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED

Eugowra Community Children's Centre is rebuilding a new, permanent home but it needs funds to complete the long daycare centre.

The service is fortunate to be able to offer both preschool and long day care to support growing community needs.

The NSW Government has provided funding to rebuild the new preschool, through the Start Strong Capital Works Grant Program, but is seeking additional funding to build the long-day care facility - and they've launched a Virtual Brick Fundraiser to do just that.

Three tiers of funding are available: gold (from $5000); silver (from $3000); and bronze (from $1500).

Those who support the new centre to these levels will be formally acknowledged with a plaque displayed in the new centre.

Gold level supporters will also receive an invitation to the grand opening and - along with silver sponsors - an artwork by the children of ECCC.

All will be receive recognition across social media and community networks.

Additionally, mortar-donations greater than $100 will receive an engraved paver to be included in our landscape design.

President of the ECCC Management Committee, Dr. Lydia Herbert, said, “the long-term health of rural communities is dependent on the young families that choose to make their homes there.

"By building this centre, we hope not to just create a legacy for our children, but our grandchildren too.”

Community members and businesses can purchase virtual bricks or make additional donations via the fundraising page https://frrr.org.au/giving/eugowra-community-childrens-centre/